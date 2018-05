Interior Health board chair Dr. Doug Cochrane and CEO and president Chris Mazurkewich joined local IH board director Pat Dooley for a visit to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Wednesday. The visit was part of a broader tour of the Kootenay Boundary, and gave the CEO and board members an opportunity to meet with local staff and physicians, KBRH foundation and auxiliary representatives, the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice, local elected officials and community representatives and hear about health care successes and challenges in Trail and the Kootenay Boundary. Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Rock Creek were other communities included in this visit.