Interior Health is advising residents that drinking water can be impacted during and after floods. (Photo by Ethan Sykes on Unsplash)

Interior Health recommends drinking water precautions

Interior Health is advising residents to take drinking water precautions during and after flooding

Interior Health is advising residents that drinking water can be impacted during and after floods.

If you are unsure of the safety of your water or uncertain about how it is impacted, then you should use an alternate source that is not affected by floods, such as bottled water.

Individuals with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses, infants, or the elderly are at higher risk when the drinking water is affected.

Floods may significantly increase risk to your health by introducing raw sewage, chemical contaminants, and debris into water sources.

It is important to remember the following when your drinking water is affected by floods:

• Do not drink or use any well water that has been contaminated with flood waters. Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing. Your drinking water sources may need to be treated and tested before consumption can resume.

• For cleaning of your dishes, rinse them for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water). If you are using a dishwasher, use the hot wash and dry cycle.

• Many disease causing microbial agents, such as E. Coli may be present in water impacted by flooding. Wash your hands with soap after contact with flood waters or handling items that have come into contact with flood waters.

If you are using a public water supply system:

• Contact your supplier for information and pay attention to information shared by your local media such as community bulletins, newspapers, and local radio stations.

• You can also visit your regional district website to see if your drinking water is impacted by the flood.

• Your water supplier may issue a Boil Water Notice or Do Not Consume advisory based on the health risks.

A current list of water advisories and notices is available at: www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/.

If you are using a private water system:

• Do not drink or use water that has been impacted by floods.

• Your drinking water source needs to be tested and may require treatment before consumption can resume.

• Even if you are not feeling sick, your water may be unsafe.

• Some contaminants found in impacted water cannot be seen, tasted or smelled, but can be harmful to your health.

For more flood information, visit the Interior Health website or contact your nearest Environmental Public Health office.

Previous story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

Just Posted

Interior Health recommends drinking water precautions

Interior Health is advising residents to take drinking water precautions during and after flooding

High water forces Trail to close public wharf

The rising Columbia River forced the city to close the Gyro Park wharf late Wednesday

Trail Salvation Army celebrates 100 years of service

The church has been home to charitable causes in the Trail area since 1918

BV Lions donate to KBRH campaign

The Beaver Valley Lions recently donated $5,000 to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Unprecedented turnout for AM Ford and Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic

Hundreds of spectators and volunteers came out to cheer on the 64 teams at the AM Ford Bocce Classic

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

No health, environmental risk due to ‘black rain’ made of dust: Teck

Dust triggered from blast at Teck’s Elkview Operations resulted in what some reported as ‘black rain’

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Most Read