Interior Health warns of phone scam

Trail resident received suspicious call from someone pretending to be from Kiro Wellness Centre.

Interior Health is warning West Kootenay residents of a possible phone scam after a Trail resident received a suspicious call.

“At least one resident in Trail has received a phone call from individuals representing our Kiro Wellness Centre and asking for personal information,” said Interior Health in a press release.

Interior Health emphasized that they are not currently conducting a survey of Trail residents through the Kiro Wellness Centre.

“While it does not appear that anyone was specifically asked for financial information, we didn’t want people to be sharing personal or financial information thinking the request was from us,” said IH spokesperson Karl Hardt.

If you have received received a similar call, report it to the RCMP.