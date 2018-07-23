Jason Bay tosses first pitch for BC Little League championship

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship
Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship
Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship
A search warrant was issued in Fruitvale for theft of electricity from FortisBC
Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, police and an ambulance responded to the scene
The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area
The blaze at Blacktail Mountain will be allowed to extinguish on its own
Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22
Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.
RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating
The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent
Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured
Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett
A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday
Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, police and an ambulance responded to the scene
A search warrant was issued in Fruitvale for theft of electricity from FortisBC
Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres
28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder
Lochte is suspended until July 2019
Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.
Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013