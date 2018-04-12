Jaws used in two Trail car accidents

Now called Station 374 Trail, regional firefighters were called to two MVIs on April 11, both of which required extrication using the Jaws of Life. Guy Bertrand photo

Police are investigating two separate car crashes in Trail on Wednesday that sent four people to hospital.

Jaws of Life were used at both scenes, the first of which happened just before 1 p.m. at Bingay Road (near Haley Park).

In that “car versus tree” incident, four firefighters from Station 374 Trail responded and had one person extricated in seven minutes.

Captain Grant Tyson, from regional fire rescue, reported the scene was under control by 12:53 p.m., and one patient was in the care of BC Ambulance after being removed using the hydraulic tool.

The jaws came out again shortly after 5 p.m., following a two-car accident on Highway 22 near Birchbank. The highway was closed for three hours.

Three Trail firefighters arrived at the scene, Tyson explained.

“There were three patients with various injuries,” he said. “One was required to be extricated with the Jaws of Life. RCMP are investigating.”

There was no report as of press time on the condition of the patients.