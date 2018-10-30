Kelly Ellard and her father, Lawrence, leave a Vancouver courthouse in March 2000. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ADRIAN WYLD)

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

The B.C. woman who brutally beat and drowned 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge in 1997 has been granted an extension to her day parole.

Kelly Ellard, 35, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2005 and the Parole Board of Canada granted her conditional day parole last November.

The board extended her day parole for another six months in late July, but the decision was only provided to media on Tuesday.

The decision says Ellard now goes by the name Kerry Marie Sim and is living at a halfway house after successfully completing residential treatment for substance abuse.

READ MORE: Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to Virk family

READ MORE: Suman Virk, mom of Reena Virk, has died

It says she has been open and transparent with her case management team, has managed her daily stress well and has not breached her conditions.

Ellard became pregnant in 2016 during a conjugal visit with her boyfriend, who is also on parole, and the decision says she’s working with his case management team to facilitate the care of their child.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Just Posted

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

‘No’ ad misleading says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Light duty in the Silver City

Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday

Trail police still looking for two suspected thieves

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Trustworthy pro rep referendum process

Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Interactive map documents accidental deaths in Kootenay Boundary region

The research hopes to save lives in motor vehicle, recreational and drowning accidents

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

Most Read