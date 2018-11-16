Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan, Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend and the father of her son, was denied parole. (File photo)

Darwin Duane Dorozan, the boyfriend of Kelly Ellard and father of her son, had his parole revoked in a hearing on Sept. 25.

The 44-year old man holds a long criminal history, including 13 break and enters of various values, and at least one with intent, for which Dorozan served 21 months.

Between 2010 and 2011, Dorozan broke into several residences, including one where he attacked a homeowner with bear spray, and another where a woman was able to lock herself in the bathroom and call police while he escaped.

Other offences include breach of trust, obstruction, uttering threats, kidnapping with a firearm, and motor vehicle offences.

He was also involved in the kidnapping of a drug dealer that his friend tortured, shot and killed.

Dorozan was initially granted full parole in August 2016, but it was suspended after he became a person of interest in the disappearance of a low-level drug dealer, an investigation that still remains open.

In November 2017 Dorozan was granted day parole under several conditions including abstinence from alcohol or drugs, staying away from people holding criminal records, only holding one mobile communication device for which billing statements, messages, voicemails and call logs had to be available to his parole officer, a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and providing clear documentation of his financial information.

Dorozan completed a community maintenance program during his day parole and was given statutory release in May 2018. Before this time, his case management team said he had “expressed a desire to do well in the community, and were polite and co-operative during supervision meetings.”

Dorozan was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device during this statutory release, and on June 14 the device sent an alert to his parole officer that indicated it had been tampered with.

When Dorozan was called in to speak with his parole officer, he appeared “nervous and anxious.”

It was clear to the officer that the device had been tampered with so it could be taken off.

Dorozan was also found to be in communication with people holding criminal records, both in person and via his cell phone, where he downloaded an encrypted messaging app that deleted messages and photos after they were sent. He also had a tablet that he claimed he “forgot” he still had.

Dorozan sent and received several e-transfers of funding that he could not explain.

“You are not willing to fully accept responsibility for your behaviour and have minimized the significance of your negative choices,” the Parole Board report reads. “Your risk increased to the point of unmanageability. As such your statutory release was suspended on June 14.”

Should Dorozan gain another statutory release, the same conditions would be applied as before.

