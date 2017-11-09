Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

Derek Scott was driving to a job site south of Edmonton when he got a call about an accident involving one of his work trucks, a stolen baby and some naked people.

It was something he had to see to believe.

The managing partner at LPH Industrial arrived minutes later in Nisku, Alta., to find his company truck had been rammed by what looked like a brand new BMW.

Inside the truck, Scott said, was a man, his daughter and her six-week old baby who had been allegedly kidnapped.

And from the car he saw police and firefighters pull out five people in the buff.

“The guy had to do the walk of shame in front of everybody, then two more women did the walk of shame in front of everybody … then the one lady was the last to be removed — she put up the biggest fight,” Scott said.

“It was a pretty wild fight. It took five people to get her out.”

He said the suspects all had their hands cuffed behind their backs.

“There was no covering.”

Mounties have charged three people in the bizarre case but have not released many details, including why the people in the car were not wearing any clothes.

A 27-year-old man and two women, 35 and 30, are to appear Thursday in Leduc court on charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Two teenage girls were released without charges. RCMP say they are not naming the accused because doing so may identify the youths.

Four of the five were taken to hospital for “various reasons,” said police, adding drugs and/or alcohol are considered factors in the case and that the suspects and victims all know each other.

They said the man, woman and baby were forced against their will from a home in Leduc County into the BMW. While the car was being driven, the man, who was in the trunk, managed to escape. The woman and her baby then got away.

The three were then picked up by the LPH worker, but then his work truck was rammed from behind by the car.

Scott said the worker told him he had picked up the victims at the side of the road, as they appeared in obvious distress and were not wearing any shoes.

The family members continued to sit in the truck during the arrests, said Scott. They didn’t say much.

“I think they were just happy to be OK, happy to not be in a car full of naked people anymore.”

RCMP said the victims were not injured.

Scott added that some of the officers at the scene were chuckling right along with him.

“It’s kind of a comical situation, you must admit,” said Scott. “After you put aside that the people are safe now, we have a car full of naked people in the ditch!”

“I laughed.”

— By Chris Purdy in Edmonton

The Canadian Press