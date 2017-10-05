Kimberley to truck deer out of town rather than cull

The mayor of Kimberley says killing urban deer is no longer an option in the southeastern B.C. city

KIMBERLEY — The mayor of Kimberley says killing urban deer is no longer an option in the southeastern British Columbia city and councillors will instead consider relocating the animals.

Don McCormick says officials in Kimberley have done an outstanding job of exploring all deer management options, but the numbers are climbing again.

Deer can damage infrastructure and be aggressive to people and pets.

A cull was conducted in Kimberley in 2012 but McCormick says because the city relies on tourism, it can’t afford the negative publicity that accompanies the practice.

He says relocation is not approved for the management of urban deer in B.C. but he hopes the province will agree to a broader use of the practice, which sees the animals fitted with a radio collar and moved far away from urban areas.

McCormick says council voted earlier this year to set aside $100,000 to pursue such an initiative.