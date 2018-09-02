Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

The Conservative Party has announced Helena Konanz will be their 2019 candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Konanz, currently a City of Penticton councillor, announced her intention to run for the conservative nomination at the end of June. Konanz will not be running for municipal office this fall.

“I am extremely excited to be the Conservative candidate for this riding. During the next few months, I plan to meet with citizens across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay to better understand their needs and concerns, and bring my knowledge and experience from my time spent in municipal government and the private sector to serve all residents in this riding.”

A number of current and former politicians backed Konanz on a podium as she announced her drive for the nomination in June, including Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas, former Progressive Conservative MP Tom Siddon and former B.C. Liberal MLA Rick Thorpe. Penticton MLA Dan Ashton and former MLAs Jim Hewitt and Bill Barisoff also expressed support.

Konanz, who recently completed a master’s degree in political science, married her husband, Adam, 25 years ago and they opened their business Konanz Chiropractic, in Penticton. Promoting business throughout the region has been a focus of her time in office.

After graduating from UCLA with a political science degree, Konanz played tennis professionally, even participating in Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

After retiring from professional tennis, Ms. Konanz worked for NIKE in their Retail Management Division and opened stores for the company throughout the West Coast of the United States.

Konanz was first elected to city council in 2011, and again in 2014. During her time in office, she has also served on the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen and the Southern Interior Local Government Association.