Kootenay Boundary crews called to three vehicle fires this week

The first was Monday night in rural Kootenay Boundary; two more car fires were reported Wednesday

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to three vehicle fires this week. (Trail Times file photo)

Three vehicle fires in three days is certainly eyebrow-raising.

But the latest pair are just a coincidence and not related, says Captain Grant Tyson from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Two of the fires – one near Christina Lake and the other by Birchbank – happened within an hour of each other Wednesday night.

The 9-1-1 of a vehicle fire on Highway 3B at the Paulson Bridge came in just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three firefighters from Trail responded as well as a five-man crew from Station 371 Rossland.

They remained at the scene until shortly after 11 p.m.

The cause is listed as “undetermined at this time.”

A second emergency call-out for a vehicle fire came into regional fire rescue just before midnight.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail responded to the scene which is described as Highway 22 and Birchbank Station Road. That fire was reported to be under control by 12:30 a.m.

Tyson confirmed the fire was extinguished without incident and there were no injuries to the vehicle occupants or firefighters.

The cause is undetermined and under investigation by police, confirmed Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid.

The first vehicle fire of the week – suspected to be arson – occurred early Monday morning on Columbia Gardens Road.

“The car fire may be an arson as the vehicle that burnt was later determined to have been stolen from a nearby residence,” Reid said Thursday.

“No suspects have been identified yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.”