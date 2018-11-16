Newly re-elected RDKB Board Chair Roly Russell (left) and vice-chair Grace McGregor. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay Boundary swears in 7 new directors

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary swears in 7 new directors and 6 returning directors

The Trail boardroom at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) was abuzz on Wednesday with the swearing in of 13 directors and the re-appointments of board chair and vice-chair.

First on the agenda were the Oaths of Office given by provincial court Judge Rob Brown to seven newly elected municipal directors and six returning area directors.

New civic directors Andy Morel for the City of Rossland, Robert Cacchioni for the City of Trail, Mike Walsh for the Village of Montrose and Steve Morissette for the Village of Fruitvale took their oaths before Judge Brown as did Richard Dunsdon for the Village of Midway, Gerry Shaw for the Village of Greenwood, and Brian Taylor for the City of Grand Forks.

Returning directors are Ali Grieve for Electoral Area A, Linda Worley for Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory, Diane Langman for the Village of Warfield, Grace McGregor for Area C/Christina Lake, Roly Russell for Area D/Rural Grand Forks, and Vicki Gee for Area E/West Boundary.

By secret ballot the RDKB board of directors then voted on the head seats for 2019. Russell was re-elected chair and McGregor as vice-chair.

“This has been an exhausting and interesting year as board chair. I am honoured to be supported by the Board for another year,” said Russell. “We have a lot of new faces around the table and I’m excited about all the potential with our new board and that everyone here has experience in local government. Vice-chair McGregor and I are a great complementary duo, and I’m looking forward to working with her to support our communities across the region.”

This will be Russell’s second year as board chair and McGregor’s second year as vice-chair.

“We have so much to do this year and need to get to it. I’m very happy to work alongside Chair Russell again and really look forward to working with all our directors to serve our residents through 2019,” said McGregor.

The next meeting of the RDKB board will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the RDKB Grand Forks board room.

