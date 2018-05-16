Kootenay unemployment rate down in April

Jobless figure stood at 5.4% last month

The Kootenay unemployment rate stood at 5.4 per cent last month, down from 7.4 per cent in April 2017. That was third lowest among seven regions in BC.

Statistics Canada says 66,700 people in the West and East Kootenays were working and 3,800 were looking for work. At the same time last year, 73,500 people had jobs and 5,900 were working.

The overall labour force in the region shrank from 79,400 to 70,500.

The BC rate of 4.9 per cent was down from 5.4 per cent the previous year. The national rate of 5.8 per cent.

Previous story
Trail council pitches relief to Rossland ballplayers
Next story
B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

Just Posted

Rain, storms to hit Kootenays, Boundary amid flood crisis

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain by Friday

Kootenay unemployment rate down in April

Jobless figure stood at 5.4% last month

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Trail Rec Pickleball Tournament

The tournament was at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse on Sunday

Waving goodbye to Silver City Days

The final traces of the annual five-day Trail festivities came down on Tuesday

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Searching for happiness on path to reconciliation

Senator Murray Sinclair speaks about historical residential school abuse and the power of education.

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Most Read