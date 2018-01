The Atom Haymakers Brayden Tremblay, Jace Williams, and Tate Robinson lace up their skates in anticipation of Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association’s Minor Hockey Day at the Cominco Arena on Saturday. A full-day of games kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Pancake Breakfast and winds up with an evening tilt at 6:45 p.m. when the Major Midget Kootenay Ice take on the Greater Vancouver Canadians. See today’s Minor Hockey Day insert for more info.