Last day for Trail councillor

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Kevin Jolly was twice elected and worked on the Skywalk & YZZ folios as well as protective services
Kevin Jolly was twice elected and worked on the Skywalk & YZZ folios as well as protective services
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Kevin Jolly was twice elected and worked on the Skywalk & YZZ folios as well as protective services
The West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District Board passed a $8.8 million budget for 2018
Dan Popadynetz made the trek to Trail’s Rock Island to tackle the Columbia River feature
Mayor Mike Martin announced during Monday council that he will not seek a second term
Trail received a cheque nearing $45,000 from FortisBC toward new LED streetlights
Archers from the Okanagan and Alberta joined locals at the two-day West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot
Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds
Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96
PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff
Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder
Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday
Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour
Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop
Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough
Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus
Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96
PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff
Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder
Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour
Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough
Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus
People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.