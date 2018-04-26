Last day for Trail councillor

Trail council wished former Coun. Kevin Jolly well at the Monday meeting, which marked his last day as an elected official in the city. Jolly was voted into his councillor position for two terms, and is now re-locating for work. He announced his resignation last month. Jolly said, “I’d like to thank my council peers for their efforts over the last few years, we accomplished a lot together. I certainly want to thank staff, it’s been a privilege working with all of you. At the end of the day I consider myself very lucky, I learned a lot and it’s been a great experience.” Mayor Mike Martin (left) presented Jolly with a gift from the city.