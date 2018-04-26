Trail council wished former Coun. Kevin Jolly well at the Monday meeting, which marked his last day as an elected official in the city. Jolly was voted into his councillor position for two terms, and is now re-locating for work. He announced his resignation last month. Jolly said, “I’d like to thank my council peers for their efforts over the last few years, we accomplished a lot together. I certainly want to thank staff, it’s been a privilege working with all of you. At the end of the day I consider myself very lucky, I learned a lot and it’s been a great experience.” Mayor Mike Martin (left) presented Jolly with a gift from the city.

Last day for Trail councillor

Kevin Jolly was twice elected and worked on the Skywalk & YZZ folios as well as protective services

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Kevin Jolly was twice elected and worked on the Skywalk & YZZ folios as well as protective services

Previous story
International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Just Posted

Bump in West Kootenay-Boundary hospital taxes

The West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District Board passed a $8.8 million budget for 2018

The Trail Wave

Dan Popadynetz made the trek to Trail’s Rock Island to tackle the Columbia River feature

Trail mayor not seeking re-election

Mayor Mike Martin announced during Monday council that he will not seek a second term

FortisBC helps Trail with streetlight upgrades

Trail received a cheque nearing $45,000 from FortisBC toward new LED streetlights

Archery for all ages at Casino range

Archers from the Okanagan and Alberta joined locals at the two-day West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail

PART SIX: Inmates reportedly wait weeks for broken bones to be seen, challenges with maintaining medical staff

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

International Parkour Competition coming to B.C. city

Canada’s largest outdoor Parkour park only Canadian stop on North American tour

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Most Read