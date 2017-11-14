Laying of Wreaths in Trail

SHERI REGNIER
Hundreds gathered for the Remembrance Day service at the Trail Cenotaph
Spend a night at Green Consulting in Trail to learn, ask questions about medical marijuana
The pieces came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September
Mediacorp named Teck Resources one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2018
Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.
Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently
Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt
Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai
Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe
An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria
A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers
The next drop-in public clinic is at Kiro Wellness Centre on Nov. 17
Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday
Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines
Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice
