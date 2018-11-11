A large crowd filled the streets around the cenotaph for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Guy Bertrand photo

Lest We Forget

Crowd fills downtown Trail for Remembrance Day ceremony

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

Dignitaries laid wreaths at the cenotaph. Guy Bertrand photo

The ceremony marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Guy Bertrand photo

The playing of “The Last Post” Guy Bertrand photo

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 11 led the procession following Remembrance Day ceremonies in downtown Trail. Guy Bertrand photo

