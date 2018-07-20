Let’s play ball; Trail ready for B.C. Little League championship

2018 Little League
BC Major Provincial Championship
Andy Bilesky Park, Trail
Saturday July 21, 2018
10:00am Little Mountain vs New Westminster
12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
2:00pm Trail vs Beacon Hill
5:00pm Whalley vs Lynn Valley
Sunday July 22, 2018
10:00am Trail vs Whalley
1:30pm Lynn Valley vs Little Mountain
5:00pm New Westminster vs Beacon Hill
Monday July 23, 2018
10:00am Beacon Hill vs Lynn Valley
1:30pm Little Mountain vs Whalley
5:00pm Trail vs New Westminster
Tuesday July 24, 2018
10:00am Whalley vs Beacon Hill
1:30pm Lynn Valley vs New Westminster
5:00pm Trail vs Little Mountain
Wednesday July 25, 2018
10:00am New Westminster vs Whalley
1:30pm Beacon Hill vs Little Mountain
5:00pm Trail vs Lynn Valley
Thursday July 26, 2018
Rain out make-up day. Rain outs will be called at the park prior to
the start of the game and will be rescheduled to Thursday.
Friday July 27, 2018
1:30pm 1st Place vs 4th Place
5:00pm 2nd Place vs 3rd Place
Saturday July 28, 2018
Championship Game
1:00pm Winner of 1st vs 4th vs Winner of 2nd vs 3rd
~ ANDY BILESKY PARK, TRAIL ~