Seven teams from across B.C. will soon be arriving in Trail as opening ceremonies for the 2018 Little League BC Major Provincial Championship launch Saturday, July 21, at 12:30 p.m. in Andy Bilesky Park.

Let’s play ball; Trail ready for B.C. Little League championship

Click story to see the games schedule for the 2018 Little League BC Major Provincial Championships

2018 Little League

BC Major Provincial Championship

Andy Bilesky Park, Trail

Saturday July 21, 2018

10:00am Little Mountain vs New Westminster

12:30pm Opening Ceremonies

2:00pm Trail vs Beacon Hill

5:00pm Whalley vs Lynn Valley

Sunday July 22, 2018

10:00am Trail vs Whalley

1:30pm Lynn Valley vs Little Mountain

5:00pm New Westminster vs Beacon Hill

Monday July 23, 2018

10:00am Beacon Hill vs Lynn Valley

1:30pm Little Mountain vs Whalley

5:00pm Trail vs New Westminster

Tuesday July 24, 2018

10:00am Whalley vs Beacon Hill

1:30pm Lynn Valley vs New Westminster

5:00pm Trail vs Little Mountain

Wednesday July 25, 2018

10:00am New Westminster vs Whalley

1:30pm Beacon Hill vs Little Mountain

5:00pm Trail vs Lynn Valley

Thursday July 26, 2018

Rain out make-up day. Rain outs will be called at the park prior to

the start of the game and will be rescheduled to Thursday.

Friday July 27, 2018

1:30pm 1st Place vs 4th Place

5:00pm 2nd Place vs 3rd Place

Saturday July 28, 2018

Championship Game

1:00pm Winner of 1st vs 4th vs Winner of 2nd vs 3rd

~ ANDY BILESKY PARK, TRAIL ~

Previous story
Fire department responds to alarm in downtown Trail

Just Posted

Fire department responds to alarm in downtown Trail

Two trucks, firefighters on scene on Cedar Ave.

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Are you planning to catch the baseball action at Andy Bilesky Park?

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Crown Point Hotel to Crown Columbia, where it all began

Place Names: From Caesar, Crown Point and Cuprum to Drewry and Fletcher Creek

Firefighters snuff out another vehicle fire near Fruitvale

Quick action Friday morning prevents fire from spreading to trees and grass

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Most Read