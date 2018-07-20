Let’s play ball; Trail ready for B.C. Little League championship

Click story to see the games schedule for the 2018 Little League BC Major Provincial Championships

Seven teams from across B.C. will soon be arriving in Trail as opening ceremonies for the 2018 Little League BC Major Provincial Championship launch Saturday, July 21, at 12:30 p.m. in Andy Bilesky Park.

2018 Little League

BC Major Provincial Championship

Andy Bilesky Park, Trail

Saturday July 21, 2018

10:00am Little Mountain vs New Westminster

12:30pm Opening Ceremonies

2:00pm Trail vs Beacon Hill

5:00pm Whalley vs Lynn Valley

Sunday July 22, 2018

10:00am Trail vs Whalley

1:30pm Lynn Valley vs Little Mountain

5:00pm New Westminster vs Beacon Hill

Monday July 23, 2018

10:00am Beacon Hill vs Lynn Valley

1:30pm Little Mountain vs Whalley

5:00pm Trail vs New Westminster

Tuesday July 24, 2018

10:00am Whalley vs Beacon Hill

1:30pm Lynn Valley vs New Westminster

5:00pm Trail vs Little Mountain

Wednesday July 25, 2018

10:00am New Westminster vs Whalley

1:30pm Beacon Hill vs Little Mountain

5:00pm Trail vs Lynn Valley

Thursday July 26, 2018

Rain out make-up day. Rain outs will be called at the park prior to

the start of the game and will be rescheduled to Thursday.

Friday July 27, 2018

1:30pm 1st Place vs 4th Place

5:00pm 2nd Place vs 3rd Place

Saturday July 28, 2018

Championship Game

1:00pm Winner of 1st vs 4th vs Winner of 2nd vs 3rd

~ ANDY BILESKY PARK, TRAIL ~