Lightning sparks 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Lightning sparked about 20 new fires in the West Kootenay Saturday, August 11 including one in Syringa Creek Provincial Park.
Rossland area:
Three to the southwest (Big Sheep Creek, Iron Creek)
Two west (Iron Creek #1, South of Old Glory
Old Glory Mountain
Mud Lake
Castlegar area:
Syringa Creek Provincial Park
Two on Deer Park Forest Service Road
South of Renata
Moberly Creek, west of Castlegar
Valhalla Provincial Park area:
Gimly Trailhead
Sandy Creek
Slocan Lake, north of the park
Other areas:
Three at Big Sister Mountain
Burton, Scalping Knife
Four fires north of Grand Forks
Area Restriction put in place
An area restriction has been put in place for the Blacktail Mountain wildfire in Kokanee Glacier Park, about eight kilometres southeast of Silverton. This area restriction applies to the entire Silverton Creek drainage, including Idaho Peak.
A detailed map of this closure is available online.
A second area restriction was put in place for the Goldstream River wildfire located about 70 kilometres northwest of Revelstoke and about 5.5 kilometres east of Highway 23. This area restriction applies to the entire Groundhog Basin, immediately north of the French Forest Service Road and extending north to Old Camp Creek. A detailed map of this closure is available online.
Under these orders and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter these restricted areas, unless the person first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or enters the area only in the course of:
* travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order;
* using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;
* travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in Section 56 of the Wildfire Act; or
* travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.
Report a wildfire or open burning violation by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories visit bcwildfire.ca.
Highway 3 closure
Also on Saturday, Highway 3 was closed due to wildfire activity at the Blazed Creek Fire.
Later in the day the closure was changed to a travel advisory from the junction with Highway 6 to the junction with Highway 21.
Drive BC says, “Possible sudden closures due to wildfire activity. Travellers are advised to be prepared for an extended delay or closure.”