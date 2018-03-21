LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Whether it’s flexible hours, office culture or lunchroom snacks the perfect company to work for does exist according to LinkedIn.

The online business-and-employment-oriented service has compiled a list of the top companies, Canadians want to work in 2018.

The list is based on the actions the more than 546 LinkedIn members and looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand, and employee retention.

Topping the list is TD Bank for its flexible working hours, employee engagement and green initiatives.

In second place, it’s the Toronto-based Royal Bank, the country’s larges lender. Canadians appear to enjoy working for RBC for its wellness program that rewards healthy behaviour with credits employees can use toward things like gym memberships, workout classes, and weight-loss programs.

Other banks that made the list include; CIBC at number nine, National Bank of Canada at number 12, BMO at number 15 and Scotiabank at number 18.

Below is the LinkedIn top Companies for 2018 list :

  1. TD Bank Group
  2. RBC
  3. Hootsuite
  4. Amazon
  5. KPMG Canada
  6. Suncor Energy
  7. WSP
  8. Shopify
  9. CIBC
  10. SNC-Lavalin
  11. Lululemon
  12. National Bank of Canada
  13. Rogers Communications
  14. Accenture
  15. BMO Financial Group
  16. EY
  17. Salesforce
  18. Scotiabank
  19. Canadian Tire Corporation
  20. Aecon Group
  21. IBM
  22. Bell
  23. Sun Life
  24. Loblaw Companies
  25. TransCanada

