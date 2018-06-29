The slot machine has been in place since 2016.

Local wins $1.1 million at Castlegar casino

Unnamed winner claims big jackpot June 12

Someone in the Castlegar area has a much healthier bank account after winning $1.1 million at a slot machine at the Castlegar casino.

The gambler — the BC Lotteries Corporation can’t say if it’s a man or woman for privacy reasons — won the jackpot on June 12 on the Arctic Gems slot machine.

The machine is networked with similar machines in five other provinces. The more people play the game, the higher the jackpot goes.

It’s the first time a resident of B.C. has won the progressive jackpot since the game was installed in the province’s casinos in 2016.

“Chances Castlegar has been buzzing with excitement ever since we found out B.C.’s first Powerbucks jackpot was won here,” said Sandi Schrader, the general manager for the Castlegar casino. “It shows that big wins can happen anywhere.”

“BCLC offers socially responsible gaming entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians,” stated the press release. “For 33 years, BCLC has delivered more than $21 billion to the B.C. government to support communities, provincial programs and services, charities and major events that have helped shape B.C.”

