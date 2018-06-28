Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Trail Historical Board members Lorna Nutini, Sandy Hart, Kurt Handfield and Fran Moll are looking forward to volunteering their time at the museum this summer. But this small team can’t fill all the hours needed. Submitted photo

Are you a local history buff who likes to share your knowledge?

Then volunteering for this summer’s docent program at the new museum might be up your alley.

Docent: someone who acts as a guide, usually voluntary, in a museum or zoo.

Museum and archives manager Sarah Benson-Lord says she’s hoping to find “energetic, chatty people with a love of local history.”

With enough docents, guided tours will be offered two or three times per week throughout July and August.

“Ideally, we’d love to have someone on Saturdays,” she said.

Trail Historical Board members are quite keen to do this but could use a few more hands on deck to fill in the hours.

Fran Moll, who grew up in Trail wants to share her love of the area with people.

“What a perfect way to do it.”

And Sandy Hart looks forward to meeting new people and “sharing local history.”

Lorna Nutini remembers when she first came to Trail some 60 years ago how she was enthralled with the area’s history.

“Now, I’m so thrilled to have this facility to share the history with locals and visitors. I like listening to their stories and sharing knowledge,” she said.

A training session will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Research room at the Riverfront Centre. This is to go over a loose script with key features of the exhibit. Guided tours will start July 3 and run for eight weeks from 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and hopefully, Saturdays.

For more information, contact Sarah Benson-Lord at 364-0829.