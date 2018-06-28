Trail Historical Board members Lorna Nutini, Sandy Hart, Kurt Handfield and Fran Moll are looking forward to volunteering their time at the museum this summer. But this small team can’t fill all the hours needed. Submitted photo

Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Are you a local history buff who likes to share your knowledge?

Then volunteering for this summer’s docent program at the new museum might be up your alley.

Docent: someone who acts as a guide, usually voluntary, in a museum or zoo.

Museum and archives manager Sarah Benson-Lord says she’s hoping to find “energetic, chatty people with a love of local history.”

With enough docents, guided tours will be offered two or three times per week throughout July and August.

“Ideally, we’d love to have someone on Saturdays,” she said.

Trail Historical Board members are quite keen to do this but could use a few more hands on deck to fill in the hours.

Fran Moll, who grew up in Trail wants to share her love of the area with people.

“What a perfect way to do it.”

And Sandy Hart looks forward to meeting new people and “sharing local history.”

Lorna Nutini remembers when she first came to Trail some 60 years ago how she was enthralled with the area’s history.

“Now, I’m so thrilled to have this facility to share the history with locals and visitors. I like listening to their stories and sharing knowledge,” she said.

A training session will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Research room at the Riverfront Centre. This is to go over a loose script with key features of the exhibit. Guided tours will start July 3 and run for eight weeks from 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and hopefully, Saturdays.

For more information, contact Sarah Benson-Lord at 364-0829.

Previous story
VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

Just Posted

Kootenay weather takes a toll on airport stats

As summer nears, the Trail airport is prepping for fueling operations with the Southeast Fire Centre

Trail Legion donates to Sk8 Park

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 donated $2,000 to the Trail skate park build

Trail library and union ratify contract

The district library and CUPE Local 2087 reached a new three-year collective agreement

Warfield water taps back to normal

A storm caused loss of power and subsequent damage at the Warfield water treatment plant last week

Trail pot rules ready to roll

The city received one letter of opposition to the impending bylaw change for cannabis sales

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

A point-in-time count conducted in April found 32 per cent of respondents were younger than 24

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Gas leak victim honoured

A walking trail has been named in honour of a victim of Fernie’s fatal gas leak.

Most Read