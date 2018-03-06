Lower Columbia snowpack deepest in B.C.

After more than double the usual February snowfall, the Lower Columbia – which includes Rossland through to Trail, the Beaver Valley and regional Areas A and B – has the deepest snowpack in all of B.C.
The highest percentage snowpack for March 1 is the Lower Columbia (at) 134 per cent, the River Forecast Centre reported Friday.
That number increased significantly from Feb. 1, when the snowpack was 112 per cent.
Elsewhere in B.C., the centre reported a near average to slightly above average snowpack in most regions and a 40 per cent below average in northern regions.
Typical of the weather phenom known as La Niña and similar to last February, the second month of 2018 was cooler than normal and eventful in terms of heavy snowfall, local forecaster Ron Lakeman explained.
The mean temperature was 2.5 C cooler than normal, and 68 centimetres (cm) of snow piled up compared with the usual 26 cm for February.
A new daily high of 10.9 C was set on Feb. 8.
An Arctic airmass pushed west of the Rockies for colder temperatures during the third week of the month, setting new daily lows of -20.7 C, -16.0 C and -19.2 C on Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, respectively.
A Pacific system combined with the cold airmass resulted in 20 cm of snow on Feb. 17, and another 12 cm the night of Feb. 28.