A memorial was held earlier this month for Matt Reeder. He was allegedly killed by Miles Halverson in downtown Nelson on June 5. Photo: Tyler Harper

Man accused in downtown Nelson death denied bail

Miles Halverson allegedly killed Matt Reeder on June 5 in Nelson

The man accused in the death of Matt Reeder in downtown Nelson has been denied bail.

Miles Halverson, who is charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter, appeared before Justice Robert Brown in Nelson provincial court on Monday.

Brown ruled against Halverson’s request for a judicial interim release, or bail, while also setting a publication ban on the hearing’s details. Halverson’s next hearing is scheduled for July 3.

Halverson allegedly assaulted Reeder on Baker Street on June 5. Reeder was pronounced dead a day later.

