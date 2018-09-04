Man found dead by Castlegar train tracks

Castlegar RCMP reported the fatality in a Sept. 4 news release

The man at the centre of a missing person report in Castlegar has been located, deceased, by a set of train tracks.

Castlegar RCMP responded to the report of a missing person on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 1).

“Shortly after receiving the report, RCMP located the missing 54-year-old male of Castlegar,” RCMP Cpl. J.L. Olney confirmed in a Tuesday (Sept. 4) news release.

“He was located deceased on a remote portion of rail tracks in Castlegar,” Olney stated.

The BC Coroners Service and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

“An investigation determined the male came into contact with a train and succumbed to his injuries,” Olney said.

Criminal foul play is not involved and the case has been turned over to the coroners service.

He added, “The coroners service and RCMP have no further information available at this time.”

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.

Previous story
Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

Just Posted

Castlegar man dies after being struck by train

No foul play suspected in death

Man found dead by Castlegar train tracks

Castlegar RCMP reported the fatality in a Sept. 4 news release

Overhead power lines; Here to stay on Trail riverfront?

Moving power lines under ground, a costly endeavour says FortisBC

Little rain, lots of smoke in August

SEFC: Interestingly, August 1967 is still in the record books as the hottest and driest eighth month

Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

City councillor running for South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP in 2019

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Most Read