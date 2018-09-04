Man found dead by Castlegar train tracks

Castlegar RCMP reported the fatality in a Sept. 4 news release

The man at the centre of a missing person report in Castlegar has been located, deceased, by a set of train tracks.

Castlegar RCMP responded to the report of a missing person on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 1) .

“Shortly after receiving the report, RCMP located the missing 54-year-old male of Castlegar,” RCMP Cpl. J.L. Olney confirmed in a Tuesday (Sept. 4) news release.

“He was located deceased on a remote portion of rail tracks in Castlegar,” Olney stated.

The BC Coroners Service and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

“An investigation determined the male came into contact with a train and succumbed to his injuries,” Olney said.

Criminal foul play is not involved and the case has been turned over to the coroners service.

He added, “The coroners service and RCMP have no further information available at this time.”

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.