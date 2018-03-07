B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk).

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

A Port Moody man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2016 arson in which his wife was killed.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was sentenced to 18 years for his wife’s death and 10 years for the arson causing bodily harm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and the man will get 29 months 23 days time served.

According to an Integrated Homicide Investigation release at the time, Port Moody police responded to a domestic dispute call on the afternoon of July 10, 2016.

When they arrived, they found two adults inside the flaming home.

The wife was found suffering from extensive burns over most of her body and died of her injuries hours later.

The husband was arrested at the scene and initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson causing bodily harm.

The charges have since been downgraded to one manslaughter charge and charge of arson causing bodily harm.

The couple had six children between the ages of five and 18 years old, five of whom were inside the home at the time of the dispute.

All five children were able to escape the flames.

A GoFundMe set up for the children has raised $53,531 of its $250,000 goal.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate stabbing incident
Next story
Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Just Posted

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Injuries were non-life threatening, RCMP report

Former Nakusp teacher found guilty of sexually exploiting teen

Shanny McIvor will be sentenced later this year

Early winter impacts 2017 passenger count at YZZ

From January to October passenger counts climbed at least six per cent monthly

West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets

On Friday, local police took part in a provincial-wide crack down on distracted driving

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Read