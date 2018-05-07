Man missing after truck plunges into river

The search continues for a Castlegar man who disappeared after a truck plunged into the Kootenay River on the weekend.

Castlegar RCMP said a hiker who was on the opposite side of the river called 911 at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, to report seeing a vehicle lose control on Brilliant Road and go into the water. A dog that was in the truck jumped out and made it to safety, said the release.

RCMP attended immediately along with the fire department and EHS. The vehicle was completely submerged and there was no sign of the driver.

The RCMP release stated, “Search and Rescue teams attended and searched the river and shorelines. The RCMP dive team attended, however the flow of the river made it too unsafe to deploy divers. An underwater video camera was also deployed however the current is too fast for this method to be successful. Helicopter searches have been conducted but the water is too fast and deep to see the vehicle.”

From witness accounts, there was one person in the vehicle. As of Monday morning, the Castlegar man is still missing. His name is not being released at this time.

The RCMP, along with Search and Rescue continue to investigate and search. The river conditions will continue to be monitored and when it is safe to dispatch divers, this will be reconsidered.