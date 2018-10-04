View of Teck Trail Operations from east side of Columbia River. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Map in the works for remediation outside of Trail

The Plan will be a formal document that Teck submits to the province under a legislative process

A site map is now under consideration as part of a broad- scope remediation plan to address historical smelter pollution outside of Trail proper.

Trail delegates recently met with Minister George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and his Assistant Deputy Minister Jim Standen, in one of a number of minister meetings at the UBCM (an annual B.C. municipalities conference).

The meeting with Heyman and his staff was to discuss and advance support for the manner in which the Wide Area Site (WAS) will be designated within the terms of the Wide Area Remediation Plan (Plan), began Trail Mayor Mike Martin.

The Plan’s framework covers a defined geographic area and both city council and the Trail Health and Environment Committee (THEC) are supportive of seeing the Plan advance, Martin continued.

“And want to see that the benefits of the Plan’s framework are communicated in a manner supportive of the community’s sustainability and economic growth.”

He says both groups are encouraged by the work being done at the ministry and the progress being made.

Once the parameters of geographic area are defined, Martin says the Plan will advance alongside a public consultation process.

“Both Teck and city council remain actively engaged with the MOE and Interior Health to ensure that the full benefits to the community of advancing the (Plan) and WAS will be realized,” he said.

“Details will be forthcoming to the community as part of the required community consultation process which could well occur in the first half of 2019.”

The Wide Area Remediation Plan is a regulatory, multi-year process that Teck is developing with the Trail Area Health and Environment Committee, the Ministry of Environment (MOE) and Interior Health that will address impacts of historical operation.

The Plan is currently being drafted, but would formalize much of the work that is already taking place within the THEC Home and Garden program, with additional measures focused on continuous improvement.

The full public consultation process will take place prior to the plan being finalized and accepted by regulators. The current intent is for this process to take place sometime next year, once the draft plan is developed.

