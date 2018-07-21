Players and coaches were joined on the field by Trail Little League officials for the opening ceremony of major provincial championship Saturday at Andy Bilesky. Trail’s first game is Saturday 2 p.m. against Beacon Hill. Then Sunday at 10 a.m. it’s Trail versus Whalley. (Sheri Regnier photo)

March of the umps

Umpires for the 2018 BC Little League Championship in Trail made their way to the field

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Umpires for the 2018 BC Little League Championship in Trail made their way to the field

Previous story
BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes
Next story
Trail boat launch closed

Just Posted

March of the umps

Umpires for the 2018 BC Little League Championship in Trail made their way to the field

Trail boat launch closed

Trees are being felled in preparation for the skate park ground-breaking on Monday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Let’s play ball; Trail ready for B.C. Little League championship

Click story to see the games schedule for the 2018 Little League BC Major Provincial Championships

Take a ride through B.C. circa 1966

MoTI online is digitizing footage from 1966 to give viewers a trip back in time to the B.C. Interior

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Okanagan wildfires have potential to become firestorms, says UBC expert

David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests

From hot dog to not dog: stuffed toy prompts car break in

Victoria couple said dog toy had been in the backseat for 18 years without problems

Most Read