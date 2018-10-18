Mayoral races in Warfield, Trail and Beaver Valley highlight election day

Trail will have a rookie mayor for the next four years, no question about that.

The only unknown at this point, is if the politician will be new to the council table like Mayor Mike Martin was when he was elected to the top spot four years ago. Or, will the new mayor be a person who has moved up in the ranks so to speak.

(Prior to 2014, Dieter Bogs sat in the mayor’s chair for 15 years either through election or acclamation, though he sat as a Trail councillor for 10 years before winning the head seat.)

First time mayoral candidates Bryan DeFerro and Casey LeMoel have never sat on Trail council before.

“I am retired and have nothing but time to devote to the City of Trail and its citizens,” said DeFerro.

LeMoel stated, “I will do what is best for Trail, its citizens and taxpayers, show equally fair and respectable treatment to everyone, that I promise.”

The third candidate is Lisa Pasin, who is vying to become the city’s first female mayor. She is finishing up her first elected term as a Trail councillor.

“I made the very important decision to run for mayor because I bring experience to the position and will be able to carry forward with the positive momentum that the City of Trail has experienced over the last several years,” Pasin stated.

Incidentally, the last time a woman ran for the top job was in 1922. That year Doris Robinson tried to take the lead, but lost to Mr. A.J. Martin, a Trail barber.

(Also of interest, is that Mayor A.J. Martin was re-elected in 1923, as municipal elections were held annually in those days. And for those familiar with West Trail, the city’s Sarah Benson-Lord confirmed that Martin Street was named after him).

Another unique factor in this election is that all six Trail councillors won their seats by acclamation, including four incumbents. In recent memory, there hasn’t been a municipal election in Trail where all six councillor seats didn’t hang with the electorate. More often than not, there’s been more than enough names thrown into the political ring like in 2014, when 10 people ran.

Trail aside, there are both mayor and councillor races in Warfield and the two Beaver Valley municipalities.

Four years ago Patricia Cecchini went unchallenged for a second term as Mayor of Fruitvale. This time she is facing Steve Morissette as he finishes his first elected term as a Fruitvale councillor. Village electors also have eight candidates to choose from for four councillor seats, including three incumbents.

Candidates for Fruitvale council are: Lila Cresswell, James Ellison, Carrie Farnum, Vickie Fitzpatrick, Lindsay Kenny, Bert Kniss, Tabatha Webber and Bill Wenman.

Montrose Mayor Joe Danchuk is aiming to be re-elected for a third term. This time he faces Mike Walsh, a sitting councillor who won his seat in a 2016 byelection. Six candidates are up for the four councillor seats, though there are only two incumbents as long-time Coun. Mary Gay chose to retire her service.

Candidates for Montrose council are: Don Berriault, Lynda Bouthillier, Paul Caron, Cindy Cook, Royce Schmidt and Rory Steep.

Warfield’s political landscape has been interesting in the past four years. After six years of no civic election, all seats were held by acclamation, the council table was finally given a shake in 2014.

First-time candidate Ted Pahl easily won the mayor’s chair over two veteran politicians.

That year six candidates ran for council and two new faces were elected alongside two incumbents. However, two months later a byelection was called after Coun. Tom Milne resigned, citing personal reasons.

Months later, Pahl resigned due to a job change. Two sitting councillors withdrew and ran for mayor in February 2017, and two new faces were subsequently elected to council seats.

Mayor Diane Langman won that byelection and is seeking as second term. She faces Tom Milne. Additionally, three first-time candidates and two incumbents are squaring off for one of four councillor seats.

Candidates for Warfield council are: Jaime Gage, Jim Hill, Raymond Masleck, Arlene Parkinson and Cyra Yunkws.

For those who didn’t advance vote, election day is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. In Trail, polling stations will be set up in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Fruitvale Memorial Hall is the place for village electors, and Montrose residents may cast a ballot in the municipal office. Likewise in Warfield, voting stations will be set up in the village office on Schofield Highway.

An election wrap up will be in the Trail Times Tuesday edition, or watch our website for results late Saturday night.