Former NDP British Columbia Premier Dave Barrett, centre, gets up to greet NDP Leader Jack Layton at a town hall meeting Thursday Sept. 25, 2008 in Victoria. Former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett has died at the age of 87. A statement from Premier John Horgan’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

A state memorial service will be held today in Victoria for former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett, who died last month in the capital city.

The New Democratic Party swept to power in the province for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership and passed a record 357 bills that led to enduring reforms including public auto insurance and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Welfare reforms, a provincewide ambulance service and affordable prescription drugs through the Pharmacare program are also legacies of Barrett’s political accomplishments during his time in office, which lasted for three years.

Barrett’s New Democrats made history by defeating the five-term Social Credit government of W.A.C. Bennett, marking the end of that party’s dominance in B.C. politics.

READ MORE: Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

The former social worker from Vancouver who died at age 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease will be remembered for his wise-cracking personality.

Current NDP Premier John Horgan has called Barrett’s accomplishments during his short time at the helm extraordinary and remembers Barrett bringing his “B.C. swagger” to Ottawa when he was elected to the federal NDP in the late 1980s.

Horgan says British Columbia’s left-right, no-holds-barred politics were steeped in Barrett’s political rivalry with W.A.C. Bennett and then with Bill Bennett, the son of the man he’d dethroned in the 1972 election.

However, Barrett lost to the younger Bennett in 1975, 1979 and 1983.

Horgan, along with former New Democrat premiers Glen Clark and Dan Miller, and another 500 NDP members, will gather in Vancouver tomorrow to celebrate Barrett’s life.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Just Posted

Howarth nets OT winner for Trail in Game 1

Game 2 goes tonight at Cominco Arena

Heavy snowfall forecast for West Kootenay highways

Environment Canada issued alert Friday afternoon, up to 30 cm snow callled for

Lost-and-found wallet opens for Cops for Kids

Ms Enslin lost her wallet in Trail in December; she returned this week to donate to a police charity

Daisies help Trail man grant wife’s last wish

Proceeds from the daisy fundraiser will go to KBRH’s oncology unit, as a thank you from Kim Page

Tell the Times

The real season has arrived for the Trail Smoke Eaters as they… Continue reading

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP investigate man caught on video kicking librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Nav Canada says not enough air traffic controllers are women, minorities

Less than 25 per cent of the workforce at the Montreal control centre are women

Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

Bill targets Canada’s Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in U.S.

Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Most Read