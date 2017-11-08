Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Witnesses at the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are being supported by an extensive mental-health network.

Melodie Casella, a health manager who is working with the inquiry, says potential witnesses have access to counselling and other supports long before they speak.

Support workers, clad in purple T-shirts, sit in the audience during the hearings to help anyone overwhelmed by sometimes searing testimony.

Casella, who has herself lost a family member to murder, says witnesses have told her that relating their stories goes a long way toward helping get past their trauma.

The inquiry is in the second of three days in Edmonton.

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Province to freeze BC Hydro rates

Just Posted

Syrian artists featured in VISAC fundraising exhibit

Saad and Amr Zwayne are being sponsored by a Fruitvale family, sister Rahaf arrived in 2016

Riverfront Centre budget a hot topic

Early budget projections had council meeting with library and museum boards this week

Drummer camp

The Trail Pipe Band hosted drummers from the Kootenays for a workshop at the Trail Armoury

Greater Trail Solemn Tribute

To honour the slain Abbotsford police officer, the flag was flying half-mast on Laburnum Drive

New class of West Kootenay cadets

First-year West Kootenay cadets were at the Lt. Col. AHG Kemball Armoury in Trail on the weekend

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Province to freeze BC Hydro rates

Rate freeze set to provide time to undertake a comprehensive review of the crown corporation

B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

An Okanagan non-profit is hoping location tracking will help

Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Most Read