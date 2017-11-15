Minister visits Trail

After landing at the Trail Regional Airport on Tuesday, Honourable Jinny Jogindera Sims, B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services, made a visit to the Service BC office downtown Trail. Minister Sims will be touring Nelson and Castlegar this week before she returns to Trail on Thursday for a visit to the MIDAS facility and the i4C innovation hub. (From left) Government Agent Julie Filgate, Minister Sims, and Assistant Deputy Minister Beverly Dicks.