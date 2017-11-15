Minister visits Trail

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Honourable Jinny Jogindera Sims will return to tour Trail innovation facilities on Thursday
City of Trail asks Skywalkers to be responsible; Leash and scoop up after your pet
Public ceremony to launch Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) terminal slated for Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.
$80,000 above budget; Heavy snow in early 2017 greatly impacted Trail’s snow removal costs
Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence
‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.
The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada
Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.
Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently
Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt
Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai
Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice
Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines
A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers
An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria
Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe