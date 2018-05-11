Miss Trail 2018 crowned

Miss Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 Isabelle Impey has been crowned Miss Trail 2018

Talent, grace and class is what comes to mind with this year’s six Miss Trail candidates.

As organizer Michelle Epp predicted, the judges had a tough time because – as an audience of well over 200 people saw in The Bailey Friday night – all the girls sparkled in a very entertaining pageant.

In the end, Miss Royal Canadian Legion Isabelle Impey was crowned Miss Trail 2018. Isabelle, a 16-year old JL Crowe student who hails from Rossland, also won the Speech Award and the Most Dedicated Award.

Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Kathryn Daines was crowned Miss Trail Princess. Kathryn, 17, lives in Rivervale and is a Grade 11 student at JL Crowe. She also won the committee’s Benevolence Award and tied with Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt for the Talent Award.

And the Miss Congeniality title went to Miss Knights of Pythias Clarice Tuai. Clarice is 17, lives in Trail and is a Grade 11 student at JL Crowe. Clarice also won the Knowledge Award.

Other awards included: Miss Italo Canadese Reigha Wyatt, runner up for the Speech Award; Miss Kiwanis Rue Urban won the Blossom Award; and the Olive Morey Perseverance Award went to Miss Colombo Lodge Oberon Kennedy-Scheck.

The pageant marked ten years since organizers Michelle Epp and Beverley Benson brought the Trail Ambassador Programme back to the stage.

“It’s the best pageant in B.C.” said Epp. “That’s our opinion, and that’s what everybody on the pageant circle agrees with because we have the amazing Bailey Theatre and we’ve got Bev (Benson) an amazing pageant director.

“She’s a perfectionist when it comes to that. And we keep on doing it every year because we look at the candidates, the young ladies, at the end of the program, and we can see how much they’ve grown.”

 

