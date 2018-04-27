Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

  • Apr. 27, 2018 8:20 a.m.
  • News

Just when they were about to give up hope, Fraser Valley Regional District Parks’ staff received the call they have been waiting for: Justin Beaver has been found. The 20-pound taxidermy beaver had gone missing last week during an interpretive program conducted at the Cheam Lake Wetlands.

READ: Where are you now, Justin Beaver?

“As a longstanding fixture in our educational program, we were optimistic that by sharing the story of Justin’s disappearance he might be returned,” said Christina Vugteveen, manager of regional parks. “We are so grateful to the individual who turned him in. Now, Justin can continue to help us educate school children about the wetlands and the great diversity of creatures that live in them.”

Like all good stories, the case of the missing beaver has a delightful plot twist.

“A very kind couple on Vancouver Island heard about Justin’s disappearance and decided to donate their stuffed beaver to our program,” said Jennifer Kinneman, manager of corporate affairs. “We have named our new addition ‘Sidney’ in honour of his hometown. So not only has Justin returned; he now has a friend.”

Previous story
Warfield seeks more input on cannabis dispensaries

Just Posted

Warfield seeks more input on cannabis dispensaries

Small turnout at open house; online survey open until May 4

A matter of life and death: Trail firefighters sharpen self-rescue skills

The Fire Ground Survival Program is available through the IAFF and BC Professional Firefighters

Trail Air Cadets program takes off

Cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city Monday

Silver City soccer starts

Pople Park was flooded with boys and girls when Trail Youth Soccer began on Tuesday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Most Read