Trail Times file photo

Missing person located after search of river banks in Trail

A person was reported missing, prompting a search of the river shore near Trail on Sunday

A sweep of the riverbanks in Trail for a missing person on Sunday ended with a positive outcome.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowish reported search and rescue (SAR) found the person alive in the late afternoon.

“SAR located the missing person,” he confirmed. “The missing person was taken into police custody and will be medically assessed. Thank you to SAR for all their efforts.”

The Trail RCMP detachment issued a public alert at approximately 4 p.m. Oct. 28 about a search operation being conducted along the Columbia River near Trail.

“SAR will be operating out of Gyro Park,” Wicentowich advised. “You may see their boat or volunteers working along the river and its banks. SAR would like the public to know that these kind of searches can sometimes intrude on their private property.”

Previous story
BC Conservatives begin leadership race
Next story
Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Just Posted

Missing person located after search of river banks in Trail

A person was reported missing, prompting a search of the river shore near Trail on Sunday

Trail Smoke Eaters fall to Salmon Arm and Prince George

The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday in Salmon Arm

Generous donations to Kootenay Boundary hospital campaign

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

What’s up doc?

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

UPDATE: Canada Post workers more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Most Read