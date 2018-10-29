Missing person located after search of river banks in Trail

A person was reported missing, prompting a search of the river shore near Trail on Sunday

A sweep of the riverbanks in Trail for a missing person on Sunday ended with a positive outcome.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowish reported search and rescue (SAR) found the person alive in the late afternoon.

“SAR located the missing person,” he confirmed. “The missing person was taken into police custody and will be medically assessed. Thank you to SAR for all their efforts.”

The Trail RCMP detachment issued a public alert at approximately 4 p.m. Oct. 28 about a search operation being conducted along the Columbia River near Trail.

“SAR will be operating out of Gyro Park,” Wicentowich advised. “You may see their boat or volunteers working along the river and its banks. SAR would like the public to know that these kind of searches can sometimes intrude on their private property.”