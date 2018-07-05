This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honour of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Newsrooms across the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

A 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He is held without bail.

The Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is Rossland ready for a plastic bag ban?
Next story
Half-brother sentenced to life for killing B.C. teen Rachel Pernosky

Just Posted

Cars being junked after acid spill on Trail highway

A Times reader warns ‘total loss’ of car after driving through May 23 acid spill in Trail

Is Rossland ready for a plastic bag ban?

Activist says yes, while business raises concerns

Trail Skywalk paws-itively fun

Bob the dog looks like a giant on the Columbia River Skywalk, but looks are deceiving

Music, music and market in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of July 5 to July 11

Kootenay West MLA corrects Columbia River Treaty story

Letter to the Editor by Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Most Read