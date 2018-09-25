A public hearing on the cannabis zoning bylaw is slated for Oct. 1 in Montrose council chambers.

Montrose moves to ban pot retail

Retail, production and distribution of non-medical cannabis sales prohibited under Montrose bylaw

Montrose is taking prudent steps toward retail and production of recreational pot in the village, at least for now.

Council is moving to prohibit the “sale, production, or distribution” of cannabis anywhere in town once non-medical use becomes legal on Oct. 17.

“The village’s proposed bylaw is similar to those recently adopted in several other B.C. communities,” Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff explained.

As examples, he mentioned Tofino, North Cowichan, Pitt Meadows,Whistler, North Vancouver, Richmond and Abbotsford.

“(These are) among others, that appear to be taking a cautious approach towards cannabis legalization, at least in the short term.”

The fact that Montrose has limited commercial space was a consideration as council drafted the prohibitive bylaw.

After all, where would a storefront go?

“The village is compact and small in terms of physical area and has a very small commercial core,” Plotnikoff said. “It is a primarily a residential community. There simply is very little available land for a commercial producer or retailer to set up shop.”

Notably, as with any bylaw amendment, the community must have an opportunity to weigh-in.

The means a public meeting must be held before the Cannabis Zoning Amendment Bylaw – a bylaw to regulate non-medicinal marijuana production and retail sales – moves to a third reading and adoption.

That public hearing is scheduled prior to the regular council meeting on Oct. 1.

“If residents have any comments or concerns for council in regards to the proposed bylaw, they are encouraged to either

attend the public hearing or send in a written submission to the village office,” said Plotnikoff.

As far as smoking pot in public, the government has that covered under the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act (Act).

The Act clears up grey areas about lighting up, no matter where a person resides, because it “prohibits cannabis smoking and vaping everywhere tobacco smoking and vaping are prohibited, as well as at playgrounds, sports fields, skate parks, and other places where children commonly gather; and prohibits the use of cannabis on school properties and in vehicles.”

