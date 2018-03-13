Montrose water advisory begins Wednesday

Repairs are being made to the village’s upper water reservoir

The water infrastructure improvement project is slated to begin Wednesday and expected to finish the end of May. (Thinkstock image)

Montrose residents are under a water quality advisory for the next two months as repairs are made to an upper tank.

While the job is underway the village’s water supply will be supplemented with and connected to the Beaver Falls Waterworks system, which does not chlorinate its water.

Beginning Wednesday, anyone with a weak immune system is advised to boil water rapidly for at least one minute and take precautions washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages and ice or when brushing teeth.

“The village will be drawing down the upper reservoir tank,” Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff explained. “And will be hooking up to the Beaver Falls Waterworks District system to ensure adequate water pressure for residents, businesses and fire flows.”

Interior Health has given approval for the upgrades and improvements to the upper water reservoir and the shared water service arrangement between the village and district for the duration of the project, Plotnikoff said.

“The project is expected to be completed by May 20,” he added. “During the project, the Village of Montrose will be on a Stage 1 Water Restriction.”

The project has been on the books since a 2011 structural assessment identified issues with the reservoir base and roof, though repairs to the base were completed a few years ago.

The general contractor, West Kootenay Mechanical, will be manufacturing and installing additional stainless steel bracing beams that will be installed to the interior roof of the reservoir.

“This will ensure that the roof is adequately reinforced, and meets proper load standards,” said Plotnikoff. “In addition, while the inside of the tank is empty and accessible, it will be inspected to ensure the integrity of the existing epoxy coating is intact.

“Any necessary repairs or reapplication of epoxy over worn or damaged areas will also be completed at this time.”

The total cost of the entire project is budgeted at $464,000, however if damage to the epoxy coating is less than expected, some cost savings may be realized.

It is expected that the work will extend the life of the upper reservoir for another 35 to 40 years.

The reservoir was installed in 1979 and has a 200,000 gallon capacity. The reservoir helps to store and provide water for approximately 20 per cent of the village’s needs.

For more information contact the Village of Montrose at 250.367.7234 or cao@montrose.ca