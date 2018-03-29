An $890,000 infrastructure upgrade in Montrose was officially completed March 12. The Waste Water Treatment Plant Project included a rebuilding of the plant’s old rapid infiltration basin and associated outflows, to ensure the proper level of filtration occurs and the system meets with Ministry of Environment standards and legislation. The project was funded by the Province of BC, the federal government and the Village of Montrose through the CWWF (Clean Water and Wastewater Fund) grant program. Project engineering services were provided by TRUE Consulting and the general contractor was Marwest Industries. (From left) Village of Montrose CAO Larry Plotnikoff, Coun. Mary Gay, Coun. Cindy Cook, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Coun. Rory Steep, Mayor Joe Danchuk and Coun. Mike Walsh.

Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards

SUBMITTED

Black Press

Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards

Previous story
Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Just Posted

What is Maundy Thursday?

Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast

Riverfront Centre grand opening on Monday

Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016

Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards

Easter Bunny in Trail on Friday, Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of March 29 to April 4

Rossland Council considers $200,000 to open arena in fall

A large crowd turned out to Monday’s council meeting to show their support for the Rossland Arena.

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Most Read