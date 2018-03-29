Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

SUBMITTED
Black Press
Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards
Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards
SUBMITTED
Black Press
Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards
Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast
Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016
Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards
Events in the Trail area for the week of March 29 to April 4
A large crowd turned out to Monday’s council meeting to show their support for the Rossland Arena.
Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series
Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city
Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats
The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge
James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey
Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock
Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence
Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns
Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler
Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city
Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families
He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”
Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’
Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs
Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns
Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business