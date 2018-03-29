Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

An $890,000 infrastructure upgrade in Montrose was officially completed March 12. The Waste Water Treatment Plant Project included a rebuilding of the plant’s old rapid infiltration basin and associated outflows, to ensure the proper level of filtration occurs and the system meets with Ministry of Environment standards and legislation. The project was funded by the Province of BC, the federal government and the Village of Montrose through the CWWF (Clean Water and Wastewater Fund) grant program. Project engineering services were provided by TRUE Consulting and the general contractor was Marwest Industries. (From left) Village of Montrose CAO Larry Plotnikoff, Coun. Mary Gay, Coun. Cindy Cook, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Coun. Rory Steep, Mayor Joe Danchuk and Coun. Mike Walsh.