With a $187,500 investment, government is helping Selkirk College add 24 new seats over two years to its early childhood educator (ECE) program at its Castlegar campus. File photo

More early childhood education spaces at Selkirk College

Grant helps college add 24 new seats over two years

  • Jun. 19, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

More students in the Kootenays will soon have access to training to become early childhood educators, thanks to an expansion of the program at Selkirk College.

The news was announced by Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development and Kootenay West MLA, on behalf of Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“Working with children is one of the most rewarding things you can do, and getting the skills to help those children flourish into rewarding life paths of their own is key for educators,” said Mark. “Early childhood education programs, like the one at Selkirk College, help students gain the confidence and knowledge they need to succeed in this in-demand field.”

With a $187,500 investment, government is helping Selkirk College add 24 new seats over two years to its early childhood educator (ECE) program at its Castlegar campus. The program will give 12 learners the opportunity to complete a certificate in early childhood education, and allow them to continue on to complete a diploma in the field.

“The majority of a child’s brain development happens in the first six years of their lives, and that’s why it’s so important to give children access to quality early learning experiences,” said Conroy. “As a former ECE, I know from first-hand experience the difference that early childhood educators make in the lives of the children they look after, and the families they serve, so the additional ECE spaces at Selkirk College are much needed for B.C. families.”

Based on the 2017 Labour Market Outlook, B.C. will need 9,100 additional early childhood educators by 2027. Training quality early childhood educators is key to ensuring that B.C. children have access to quality early childhood education programs in communities throughout B.C.

“We are grateful for the funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training to immediately increase seats and accessibility to the college’s early childhood care and education certificate and diploma programs,” said Rhys Andrews, dean of health and human services at Selkirk College.

“Program faculty are currently developing online and blended delivery curriculum and developing strategies to deliver practicums throughout the region to meet the needs of learners, early childhood care and education employers and families, from across the region and beyond. The additional funding will allow Selkirk College to respond this September to increase the number of students and graduates, supporting communities’ needs for increased high-quality child care spaces, and contribute to the goals of government around early childhood care and education.”

Childcare BC outlines the Province’s $1- billion investment over three years to help lay the foundation for a universal child care system that will provide B.C. parents with access to quality, affordable childcare wherever and whenever they need it. Funding for the expansion at Selkirk College is part of the $7.4 million over three years that the Ministry of Advanced Education Skills and Training has committed to fund an additional 620 early childhood educator graduates at public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C.

For more information about child care in B.C., visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

For more information about the early childhood and care program at Selkirk College, visit: http://selkirk.ca/program/ecce

Previous story
Reena Virk’s mother has died

Just Posted

Aboriginal Day in Trail

Passion, pride and culture were on brilliant display at Gyro Park on Sunday

More early childhood education spaces at Selkirk College

Grant helps college add 24 new seats over two years

Unregulated private land logging continues near Nelson at Cottonwood Lake

Sunshine Logging of Kaslo is cutting on private land in the area of Giveout Creek Road

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Westbridge thrived while Bridgeport disappeared

This week: three places in the Boundary, two spots on Kootenay Lake, and a location in the Lardeau

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

Canadian military police officer pleads not guilty to sex assault

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, entered his plea today at a court martial proceeding in Halifax

RCMP identify Beasley body, foul play suspected

The remains of Lemar Halimi were discovered in May

Unregulated private land logging continues near Nelson at Cottonwood Lake

Sunshine Logging of Kaslo is cutting on private land in the area of Giveout Creek Road

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to two missing men, last seen in Ucluelet in mid-May

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Most Read