More snow called for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the bulletin Tuesday under its “BC Traveller’s Routes forecast”

Darryl Luscombe saw the beauty in the city’s first snowfall on Friday with this picture of West Trail. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

More snow is making its way to the Kootenays, warns Environment Canada.

The next weather maker will cross the South Coast tonight (Nov. 13) and sweep across Interior tomorrow, delivering snow to the mountain passes, Canada’s official weather and climate source reported Tuesday afternoon.

Under the “BC Traveller’s Routes” forecast, Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – conditions are expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow overnight.

Light snow is called for Wednesday morning and forecast to drop five to 10 centimetres of precipitation by late afternoon.

The latest Environment Canada forecast as of Tuesday afternoon included:

Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler:

Today..Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning this

afternoon.

Tonight..Rain. Amount 30 to 40 mm.

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain.

Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay:

Today..Becoming cloudy this morning. 40 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon.

Tonight..Periods of rain. Windy near Haro Strait before morning.

Wednesday..Periods of rain ending in the morning then a mix of sun

and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy

near Haro Strait in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon.

Tonight..Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 to

10 cm. Snow level 600 metres.

Wednesday..Snow mixed with rain changing to rain near noon. Snowfall

amount 2 to 4 cm. Snow level 600 metres rising to 1500 metres in the

afternoon.

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming windy this afternoon.

Tonight..Becoming cloudy this evening with 40 percent chance of

flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Snow level

1500 metres lowering to near valley bottom late this evening. Windy.

Wednesday..A few flurries and rain showers ending early in the

afternoon then clearing. Snow level near valley bottom. Windy in the

morning and early in the afternoon.

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna:

Today..Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating

this morning.

Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm.

Snow level 1500 metres lowering to near valley bottom late this

evening. Windy.

Wednesday..Snow becoming mixed with rain early in the afternoon.

Snowfall amount 5 cm. Snow level rising to 1600 metres in the

afternoon.

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount

5 cm. Snow level 700 metres.

Wednesday..Snow changing to rain in the morning. Snow level 700

metres rising to 1500 metres in the afternoon.

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass:

Today..Mainly cloudy.

Tonight..Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm.

Wednesday..Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent

chance of flurries. Amount possibly reaching 15 cm. Snow level near

valley bottom.

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Tonight..Cloudy. 40 percent chance of snow overnight. Light snow

beginning before morning.

Wednesday..Snow ending late in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 to

10 cm.

Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit:

Today..Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Windy.

Tonight..Cloudy. Windy.

Wednesday..Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet

flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Windy in the

morning.

Highway 97 – Pine Pass:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Windy.

Wednesday..Becoming cloudy in the morning with flurries.

Yellowhead Highway – Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border:

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming windy near noon.

Tonight..Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Snow mixed with

rain late this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Windy.

Wednesday..Snow becoming mixed with rain in the afternoon. Snowfall

amount 2 to 4 cm. Windy.