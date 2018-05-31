More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

A GoFundMe Page has raised more than $44,000 for the family of a 23-month-old Mission girl who passed way last week. / Web Photo

A GoFundMe page – set up for the family of a little girl who passed away last week after wandering away from a daycare and later found unresponsive in a nearby pool – has been getting a huge response from Mission residents and the rest of the province.

While not confirmed by official sources, the fundraising page identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara.

So far, more than $44,500 has been raised and the amount continues to climb.

The details on the fundraising site say, “the world unexpectedly lost the most beautiful little soul. Selena was a healthy, fiery and loving little girl who was taken from this world tragically and far too soon.”

It goes on to ask for donations in Selena’s memory to fund the necessary expenses associated with her unexpected passing.

To view the page, click here.

