Taken southeast of Quesnel near Quesnel Forks during the lightning storm on July 17, 2018. Shea Kadar photo

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada is warning motorists to use caution along several highways in the Thompson Nicola and Okanagan regions as a lightning storm makes its way through the area.

Meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail, and heavy rain just northeast of Princeton, the national forecaster said in a thunderstorm warning Saturday afternoon.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

The cluster of severe thunderstorms are moving northwards at 30 kilometres an hour and will impact areas along Highway 3 from Princeton to Hedley, Highway 5A from Princeton to Merritt, along Highway 97C from Merritt to Brenda Mines, and along Highway 5A and Highway 5 from Merritt to Kamloops for the next two of hours.

Statistics Canada data says that nine to 10 people are killed and 100 and 150are injured each year by lightning in Canada.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect in the Okanagan and Kootenays.

