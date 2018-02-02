Moving day

There’s a flurry of activity in the Trail Riverfront Centre as artifacts and exhibit galleries are being moved in for the new museum and archives. Manager Sarah Benson is building anticipation and heightening suspense by revealing only a few details about all the Silver City treasures that will soon be available for public viewing, like this 1948 Dominion Curling Championship Plaque from the MacDonald’s Brier Tankard won by Frenchy D’Amour, Jim Mark, Fred Wendel, Bob McGhie. It marked the first time a B.C. rink won the national curling championship.