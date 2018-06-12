Music in the Park returns Thursday

For the first time, two Music in the Park nights will feature an outdoor market at the Trail venue

The Trail Maple Leaf Band will open Music in the Park 2018 Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Gyro Park. (Sheri Regnier photo)

If you’re ready for a summer of good tunes in a lovely outdoor venue, then grab a blanket and head to Gyro Park on Thursday for the season opener to Music in The Park.

The Trail Maple Leaf Band, as is tradition, will lead the way into three months of shows that will hit the stage every Thursday, and on two Tuesdays, from June 14 to Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the East Trail park.

Read more: Maple Leaf Band turns 100

Read more: Ready for more shows?

Read more: Entertainment

From jazz to bluegrass, Celtic rock to R & B, and funk to reggae, the series features performers from local favourites to touring bands from Alberta and Ontario.

To accompany great music, there will be something new and tasteful added to the line-up.

On two nights, July 19 and Aug. 16, a special Night Market will be set up from 5-9 p.m. Besides food and drink, the events will feature work by local artists, designers and craft-makers.

“Trail and District Arts Council is super excited about partnering with incrEDIBLE Trail and we can’t wait to feel the buzz at this fabulous summer event,” said Executive Director, Nadine Tremblay. “The combination of food trucks, vendors, live music, beer garden and the beautiful setting of Gyro Park is exciting. There will be something for everybody and we hope that Greater Trail comes out to picnic, grocery shop, take in some music, dance and celebrate summer together outdoors.”

The first night market will showcase the Derina Harvey Band, which will bring its “East Coast Kitchen Party” to Trail.

“The Celtic rockers offer a fresh take on traditional tunes and their own original jigs and reels,” Tremblay said. “Their high-energy live shows leave you out-of-breath and hollering for more.”

Then, on Aug. 16, The Hillties and Tim Hurley and the Vultures will make a great double bill and bring a relaxing chill with a reggae and roots mash-up, Tremblay added.

“Later in the series, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is excited to present, all the way from Toronto, the Lester McLean Band’s smooth jazz, R & B and soul stylings on Tuesday, Aug. 21.”

The summer performances offer something for all ages, such as traditional Scottish sounds by the Trail Pipe Band on June 21. To wind up the month, locals artists Gary Horne and Barbara Young of HY2, who describe their repertoire as “everything from the Everly Brothers to Adele,” will take the stage on June 28.

Ev Kinsella and The Campfire Soul are slated to bring reggae and soul to the park on July 5, and the popular Kootenay Fiddle Camp Jam will bring old-time East Coast medleys on Tuesday, July 10.

Locals artists also include the Baker Street Blues from Nelson, Peter Pii’s Mountain Station, Jon Burden & The Bleedin’ Hearts, Blue Crush Plus with Terry Alton, Tony Ferraro and the Occhipinti Quartet, and Nelson’s Melody Diachun Band. The Old-Time Fiddlers are slated to wrap up the season Aug. 30.

Entrance is by donation, though a $2 minimum is suggested.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket,” said Tremblay. “And get outside to listen to some live music in the beautiful setting of Gyro Park every Thursday starting at 7 p.m.”