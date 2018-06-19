Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

The opioid overdose epidemic claimed nearly 4,000 Canadian lives in 2017, according to new figures released by Health Canada.

A Tuesday morning report from the federal government found that 3,987 people died as a result of opioid overdoses across the country. The figures marked a 34 per cent increase since 2016, when 2,978 people died as a result of overdose epidemic.

However, speaking with Black Press Media earlier this spring, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said that despite the crisis, legalizing or decriminalizing opioids is off the table.

“By decriminalizing drugs, we’re certainly not going to fix the problem that’s on the streets right now,” she said.

In May, the federal government announced that opioids dispensed in Canada will soon have to carry stickers that warning the drugs can cause dependence, addiction and overdoses.

Of those killed by overdoses in 2017, more than one-third were in B.C., which has faced an ever-escalating crisis in recent years. The B.C. Centre on Substance Use has called for the government to look at decriminalizing currently illegal drugs.

In 2017, 1,422 people in B.C. were killed by the opioid epidemic, making it the deadliest province in Canada. Ontario was second on the list with 1,263 deaths, while Alberta was third with 759.

British Columbia also had the highest rate of deaths, with overdoses claiming 30.5 lives per 100,000.

Canada-wide, nearly four out of five killed were men and the deadliest age group was 30-39.

Men were overwhelmingly the most likely to fatally overdose across most provinces. Only in Saskatchewan were male and female rates of overdose similar, at 56 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.

Health Canada ruled that 92 per cent of deaths were accidental and four per cent were suicides. The remaining four per cent were considered undetermined.

The agency found that fentanyl, a opioid considered much more potent than heroin and cocaine, was present in 72 per cent of fatal overdoses in 2017. That number is up from 55 per cent in 2016.

The three most deadly provinces – B.C., Ontario and Alberta – all had fentanyl-related deaths make up more than half of their overdose figures.

More to come.

