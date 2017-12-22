The Needles ferry station. (Wikipedia)

Needles community ‘mournful’ after shooting

One of the men who died was a well-known businessman in Arrow Lakes area

Residents of a tiny community on Arrow Lakes are coming to grips with a shooting that left two men dead on Monday night.

“The reaction is quite mournful,” said Paul Peterson, the local area director for the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The shooting in Needles, 60 kilometres south of Nakusp, took the lives of two men. Locals say one was 83-year-old Ron Volansky, a long-time resident.

GlobalBC identified the other man as 58-year-old Roy Bugera.

RCMP were called to the settlement on Monday night, after shots were heard. Officers from an emergency response team entered the homes of the two neighours, and found a dead man in each.

Police have not said if they consider the incident a murder-suicide, but were not looking for suspects.

Meanwhile, the community is left to deal with the violence that struck so suddenly.

Peterson says he didn’t know Bugera, but Volansky was a long-time resident of the area and was a ‘well-respected and well-liked businessman.”

“He was very generous in volunteering himself and his equipment to the community. He was a big part of helping build the local golf course,” recalled Peterson.

Community members contacted by Arrow Lakes News said Volansky grew up in the area, ran a successful logging company, built the local motel back in the 1960s, and still has several children living in the Arrow Lakes area.

“For those of us who knew the family, it’s really hard,” said one friend.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners are continuing their investigations.

Previous story
Update: Kelowna man charged with killing wife, daughters
Next story
Bitumen spill would harm B.C. salmon: study

Just Posted

Clear path for Santa Claus

A countdown is on for Santa and his reindeer, local forecaster predicts clear path to Greater Trail

Police confirm one fatality in Wednesday’s crash near Genelle

Three people were transported by ambulance to KBRH in serious condition

Winlaw named for sawmill builder

John B. Winlaw came to the Slocan Valley in the late 1890s and established a lumbering operation.

Lions help BV Skating Club

BV Lions donated $750 to the valley’s Skating Club for audio improvements

Little drummer boy learns from Trail’s best

WATCH: Retired drum sergeant Ron Milne, 86, teaches Nash Hurl the snare

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read