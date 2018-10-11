Nelson council relents on medical cannabis licences

Nelson council decided Monday not to cancel the business licences held by five medical cannabis dispensaries, and instead let them run to their expiry date, Dec. 31.
The vote went against a city management recommendation that council cancel the business licences as of Oct. 17, when federal and provincial regulations kick in and make medical cannabis and edibles dispensary sales illegal.
Council granted the five licences last year. As of Oct. 17, though, with new provincial and federal regulations, the RCMP or provincial authorities could shut down any dispensary regardless of whether it has a city business licence.
According to city manager Kevin Cormack, cancelling the licences was a housekeeping matter, clearing the way for a new system of licensing for recreational cannabis businesses later this year.