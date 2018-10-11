Nelson police find $16K worth of suspected fentanyl, meth in minivan

Two people face charges of possession and trafficking in a controlled substance

Two people have been arrested in Nelson after police discovered an estimated $16,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Nelson Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at 9:21 p.m. Monday, near 90 Lakeside Dr. on CP Rail property, according to a department statement.

A male and female were taken into custody after the substances and “a significant amount of cash” were found in a minivan.

Both suspects are known to police.

The pair are charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance. They are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8, 2019.